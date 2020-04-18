Joe Clarke insists it would be ‘ridiculous’ to stick with picks made two years before Olympic Games

Olympic champion Joe Clarke is leading calls for athletes to be given a second chance of selection for Tokyo – with the postponement of the Games causing a major headache for Team GB.

The Rio 2016 canoe slalom gold medallist controversially missed out on a spot at Tokyo 2020 to countryman Bradley Forbes-Cryans after finishing one place behind him at last September’s World Championships.

But world No 2 Clarke says it would be ‘ridiculous’ to stick with selections made almost two years before the rescheduled Olympics are held in July 2021 – and insists the process should be reopened.

The International Olympic Committee last week gave the green light for countries to make changes.

They announced that while any qualifications achieved by individual athletes or quota places filled by nations would still stand for 2021, all athletes would have to be selected again by their national body.

Team GB have so far officially selected 21 athletes – 15 sailors, five canoeists and climber Shauna Coxsey – but other British sports have also provisionally nominated their athletes for Tokyo.

Governing bodies are all now braced for challenges from individuals who were initially overlooked and Sportsmail understands questions have already been posed to British Triathlon, who chose their three female athletes before Christmas.

‘There are numerous people pushing for a reselection,’ canoeist Clarke, 27, told Sportsmail. ‘I know this will be looked at with a fine-tooth comb by a lot of athletes that are in similar positions to me and just missed out.

‘When the Olympics got postponed, I re-read the British Canoeing policy and there is nothing in there about a cancellation or postponement, so it’s completely up to them what they decide.

‘For me, it’s a no brainer. Our selection started with a race in April 2019 and that is two years and four months out from the main event. It is all well and good selecting really early for the Olympics, but two years and four months, I think that is ridiculous.

‘The Olympics is such a big thing and it creates huge revenue for our sport should we win medals so, whatever happens, you want to send the best athlete at that moment in time.

‘OK, I was beaten in September and that cost me the Olympic spot. But I had a shoulder injury that season and there is nothing to say that if you ran it again it would be the same guy. If it is the same guy, he deserves it and he has earned the spot again.

‘If you are going to be fair to the athletes… if you were selected for a World Championships in 2020 and the World Championships didn’t run, you wouldn’t automatically be selected for a 2021 World Championships. There would be a selection again.

‘I know the Olympics are a much bigger event, but you’ve got to provide parity across all the decisions you are making. If there wasn’t a reselection, I would have to look at the grounds as to why.’

British Canoeing used a points-based system to select their squad for Tokyo 2020, with athletes counting their best two results from three races in 2019 – April’s British trials, June’s World Cup and September’s World Championships.

Clarke won the first two races but placed fifth in the third, behind Forbes-Cryans who came fourth. That meant the duo finished with the exact same number of selection points overall but Forbes-Cryans earned the one spot in Britain’s kayak single (K1) boat because he scored the most points in the final race.

‘I outperformed him all season, it was just that one race he pipped me in for that one spot and that was enough to make the difference,’ said Clarke, who had shoulder surgery in November but is now back to full fitness.

‘It was really tough because since Rio I have dominated the men’s K1 scene in Britain. I’d got to world No1 in 2019 and was actually world No1 at the World Championships that he beat me in.

‘I’m still ranked world No2, so to be reigning Olympic champion and world No2 and not going to the Olympic Games to defend your title is a massive blow.’

Clarke’s hopes of a reprieve were raised last week following the IOC’s comments and then a Zoom conference call with British Canoeing. He believes selection for the 2021 Games should now be decided in a three-day domestic event next spring.

But he must wait to see what is decided by his governing body and the British Olympic Association, who have so far appeared to rule out changing selections.

‘In September there was no way to get myself another chance – but a chance has potentially been gifted now,’ added Clarke, who is now training on a kayak ergometer in his garden in Waltham Valley having seen a house move fall through because of the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

‘We’ve had confirmation from the performance director that quota spots will remain within the sport but the athletes that have been nominated aren’t confirmed either way. At the moment it is all up in the air. It’s down to the discretion of British Canoeing and the BOA and what they decide.

‘I think the BOA will also look at sailing and climbing and do a blanket policy. Obviously the guys and girls who have got the spots will want them to stay as they are, so there are two different camps. But all athletes are obviously pushing for a decision to be made as quickly as possible to give clarity.’

A BOA spokesperson told Sportsmail: ‘We are still at a very early stage in the qualification and selection process for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will continue to work with sports in the coming weeks to provide further clarity around this matter. At this time there is no change to the status of any athletes qualified or selected.’

A British Canoeing spokesperson added: ‘British Canoeing will continue to support and work in partnership with the BOA and the International Canoe Federation as we await further updates from the IOC.’