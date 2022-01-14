Joe Cole, a Chelsea legend, has urged Romelu Lukaku to put the Thomas Tuchel saga behind him and help the Blues reclaim the Premier League title.

Joe Cole, a Chelsea legend, has urged Romelu Lukaku to put the Thomas Tuchel saga behind him and lead the Blues back into the Premier League title race.

After revealing earlier this month that he was ‘not happy’ at the club, the Blues striker enraged Tuchel.

The Belgian was kicked out of the team by his enraged manager before apologizing to him and the fans and being reinstated.

“I did feel Lukaku’s frustrations,” Cole, a Coral ambassador, said.

He had a strong start to the season before suffering an injury.

“You want to hit the ground running when you join a new club as a big signing, and that hasn’t happened for him yet.”

“I believe he was frustrated during the interview because he wanted to perform so well.”

“It was clearly unwise, but it was done, and he has apologized.”

“It’s all over now, water under the bridge, and he’s looked great since he returned.”

He appears to be focused and prepared to succeed.

“I think you can put what happened off the field to rest now because he looks committed when he plays.”

“He appears to be a member of the team and to be emotionally invested in it.”

“I think Tuchel did a fantastic job with it, and it’s all done now.”

He’ll have a strong second half.”

