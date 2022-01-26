Joe Cole describes Thomas Tuchel as a “breath of fresh air” who ranks alongside Jose Mourinho among the greatest Chelsea managers.

Joe Cole describes Thomas Tuchel as a “breath of fresh air” who ranks alongside Jose Mourinho as one of Chelsea’s best managers.

Chelsea’s uber-reassuring boss is a far cry from the charismatic Jose Mourinho, who charted the path to glory at London’s showbiz club in the 1990s.

Tuchel celebrates his one-year anniversary as coach today, and despite taking a very different path than the Portuguese, the German looks set to follow in their footsteps by winning a slew of major trophies.

On his first anniversary, he has taken the day off and is at home, though no doubt with one eye on the day-to-day routine at Stamford Bridge.

He is powerless to stop himself.

Meanwhile, his players are scattered across the globe, some competing in World Cup qualifiers and others relaxing in five-star resorts in far-flung locales, football a distant memory.

When the dynamic duo of Mourinho and owner Roman Abramovich brought instant success to Chelsea and went on from there, ex-midfielder Cole’s career was transformed.

Tuchel, 48, is in a similar boat, having won the Champions League only four months after taking a job in the English game’s most high-pressure environment.

“Barring Mourinho’s first spell, he has had the most impact of anyone managing Chelsea,” Cole, 40, said.

At the training ground, he is universally adored and respected.

“He’s a breath of fresh air,” she says.

Winning the Champions League is a huge accomplishment, but it’s also about how he arrived.

“Chelsea is a very successful club, but it can be a very tumultuous place to be.”

Even the most experienced managers can succumb to the pressure.

“However, the players’ reaction to him has been fantastic.

A better first year in charge could not have been imagined.

Thomas is an astute businessman who immediately recognized the top players.

“But he also recognized the club’s soul and style, and he knows the club’s history.”

“He understands.”

Tuchel’s most recent workday was a complete 180 from his first.

On Sunday, he led his team to a spirited 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with his team performing at its highest level in months.

The team was ninth and confidence had sagged like a punctured ball when he flew in to replace the sacked Frank Lampard this time last year.

The highlight of the first 24 hours was a heated disagreement between fans’ favorite and poster-boy midfielder Mason Mount.

Tuchel drew Mount, Reece James, and Tammy Abraham to one side to share his thoughts, like a rabbit caught in headlights.

Tuchel wanted all three to be benched for the next day’s home game against Wolves…

