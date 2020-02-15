Joe Gomez describes new Liverpool team-mate Takumi Minamino as ‘an unbelievable addition’

Takumi Minamino has clearly made a good impression in his early days at Liverpool, with his new team-mate Joe Gomez heaping praise on the January signing.

Minamino arrived from RB Salzburg for just £7.25million, and has already made two Premier League substitute appearances in Jurgen Klopp’s talented forward line.

Muscling his way into the Liverpool first XI on a consistent basis will be a tough task, but first Minamino needs to focus on settling in on Merseyside.

‘He’s a happy, positive guy. He’s got a nice aura to him,’ Gomez told Soccer AM.

‘To be fair, everyone was aware of him from when we played him, the effect he had. When he came to Anfield, how well he did and how well he took the game.

‘He has a great desire to press and adapt to our style of play. The gaffer wants us to play a certain way and he has that tenacity about him, to want to get about and put pressure on. An unbelievable addition.’

The Japanese international is yet to earn his first goal for the Reds, but he has already scored at Anfield.

Minamino contributed a goal and an assist when Liverpool fought to a narrow 4-3 win over Sazburg back in October, catching the eye of the Reds’ players.

He is set to earn his first trophy in England this season, with Liverpool running away with the Premier League title race before the winger had even touched down in Merseyside.

The Reds are enjoying their winter break, sitting on a huge 22-point lead as they rest up before refocusing on maintaining their unbeaten record and continuing their Champions League defence.