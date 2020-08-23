Joe Hart completes shock free transfer to Tottenham

Tottenham on Tuesday completed the signing of former England and Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart on a two-year deal that will keep him in North London until 2022 after successfully completing his medical examination on Monday.

The 33-year-old became a free agent after his contract with Burnley ended at the end of last season and he becomes Tottenham’s second signing of the summer after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s arrival for an undisclosed fee from Southampton.

“Firstly, I just want to say thank you to the club for seeing something in me,” Hart told the club’s website. “No getting away from it, it’s been a difficult couple of years for me personally on the football field, but I feel I’ve got so much to give, I feel like I’ve got a lot of quality, a lot in the bank, but not much game time recently.”

The experienced goalkeeper won the Premier League title twice with Manchester City, as well as two League Cups and the FA Cup and also played 75 times for England. However, this season he made just three first-team appearances for Burnley – none of which came in the Premier League, where he was the second choice behind Nick Pope.