Joe Hart could be handed career lifeline with ‘Besiktas considering move’ for Burnley goalkeeper

Joe Hart is set to be offered a lifeline by Beskitas with the Turkish club set to send Loris Karius back to Liverpool.

Hart has endured another difficult year after making just three cup appearances for Burnley this season.

The 32-year-old’s career has been on a downward spiral since leaving Manchester City but Turkish site Fanatik claim Besiktas are ready to offer him a lifeline.

They report Karius is set to return to Liverpool after a disappointing loan spell with the goalkeeper failing to reach the standards expected.

The Black Eagles are keen to take Hart on a free transfer with his contract at Burnley set to expire at the end of the season.

The former England No1 left Man City in 2018 and joined the Clarets for a fee of £3.5million after loan spells at Torino and West Ham.

Hart was frozen out of the Etihad when Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016 but won five trophies during his time at the club.

He also lost his England place and missed out on being selected for the 2018 World Cup.

The keeper struggled to breakthrough at Turf Moor with Nick Pope firmly holding on to the No1 spot.

Hart even put himself in the shop window while on pundit duty with the BBC late on in the January transfer window.

He has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, AC Milan and MLS side Minnesota United.

Besiktas were fifth in the Turkish Super Lig when football was suspended last month and have had Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny on loan this season.