Joe Hart having Tottenham medical ahead of shock free transfer for club to meet homegrown quota

JOE HART is having a medical at Spurs ahead of a shock free transfer for the former England No1.

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone tweeted the news that Hart was undergoing tests ahead of a move.

The Times reports Spurs want the former Manchester City shot-stopper to help meet their homegrown player quota.

Hart is available on a free after his Burnley contract expired but is set to have to take a pay cut to move to North London.

The 33-year-old was collecting £50,000 a week at Turf Moor but Spurs are reportedly only willing to offer him a £35,000-a-week deal.

Premier League rules stipulate clubs must name no more than 17 overseas players in their squads of 25.

And Jose Mourinho was limited to naming just 21 players in his league squad in February with only FOUR English-bred stars on board.

But the addition of Hart, who won 75 England caps, will help improve the balance.

Dutch keeper Michel Vorm left Tottenham alongside veteran Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen after the league season concluded.

Vertonghen has joined Benfica on a three-year deal after eight years at Spurs.

And Hart is set to take Vorm’s spot alongside Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga in the fight to displace club captain Hugo Lloris as Mourinho’s No1.

Spurs are likely to be hit with plenty of midweek fixtures when the domestic season resumes and Hart will provide some experience and depth to their options between the sticks.

Hart certainly looks ready for some top six Premier League action after showing off his dramatic body transformation.

He was previously linked with Celtic and Chelsea are thought to have an expressed an interest as the world’s most expensive keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s woes continue.

Hart was limited to just three cup appearances in 2019-20 as Nick Pope nailed down the starting spot under Sean Dyche.