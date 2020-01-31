Joe Joyce agrees terms to fight Daniel Dubois after rejecting less money to face Filip Hrgovic

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will meet in a battle of Britain at the O2 Arena in April.

The unbeaten British heavyweights have been on a collision course for the past year and have now agreed terms to face each other in the spring, though Sportsmail understands there has been some delay signing the fight off from Joyce’s side.

April 18 has been earmarked as a likely date, but has not yet been confirmed.

Joyce had been ordered to fight the highly-rated Filip Hrgovic for the European heavyweight belt, but Sportsmail has been told the decision to go down the Dubois route was taken as the money on the table to face his British rival was considerably higher.

Sportsmail has also been told that Dubois will be getting a marginally bigger split of the purse and that the commonwealth title may be on the line.

Despite the fight being viewed as a dangerous one to take for either man at this stage of their careers, Frank Warren, who promotes both Joyce and Dubois, has decided it is the right time to pit the two heavyweights together.

Both Joyce and Dubois want to challenge for a world title this year and the winner would take a huge step towards fulfilling that ambition.

Hrgovic, however, is ranked above both Brits with the WBC and the IBF and a victory over him would have put Joyce even closer to a world title shot.

Dubois, 22, is seen as one of the division’s best prospects, having chalked up 14 victories in the pro ranks – and last time blasted out Kyotaro Fujimoto in two rounds at the Copper Box Arena.

His best victory to date came against fellow Brit Nathan Gorman back in July.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar 2019 with wins over world title challengers Alexander Ustinov and Bryant Jennings and former world champion Bermane Stiverne.