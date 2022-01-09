Joe Judge explains why the Giants used quarterback sneaks during the season.

Joe Judge explains why the Giants used QB Sneaks.

On Sunday, NFL fans scratched their heads (a little more than usual) because of the New York Giants.

The Giants offense ran two straight quarterback sneaks in the second quarter, backed up inside their own five.

Coach Joe Judge was questioned about the decision after the game.

“… Judge said he ran those two QB sneaks deep in their own territory to create space for when they punted it on fourth down,” according to Giants beat writer Zack Rosenblatt.

