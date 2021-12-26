Joe Judge Reacts To A Report On His Job Situation In 2022

The New York Giants are planning to bring back Joe Judge and Daniel Jones for a third season together in 2022, according to a report released Sunday morning.

However, following a poor performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the head coach refused to comment on the report about his status.

After a 34-10 loss to the Giants’ NFC East rivals in Week 16, Judge was asked about ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s morning report.

On Sunday, and in his mind, in the future, he quickly shut down any discussion of his job security.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Judge stated that he will “never comment” on any reports involving his or anyone else’s job.

Joe Judge Responds To Report About His Job Status For 2022

Joe Judge says he’s “never going to comment” about any reports about his or anyone’s job. Never. This in reference to the report Sunday morning that he is expected back next season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 26, 2021