Joe Judge’s future with the Giants has been decided.
We’ve got breaking NFL news on Joe Judge’s future with the New York Giants.
Many people were surprised when Judge kept his job on Black Monday.
Vic Fangio, Mike Zimmer, Brian Flores, and Matt Nagy were among the four who didn’t make the team.
The organization, however, appears to have reversed its position.
Joe Judge has been fired by the New York Giants.
New York will be the latest team to seek a new head coach.
Breaking: Giants Make Final Decision On Joe Judge
Source: The #Giants fired Joe Judge.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022
It actually happened!
I know a bunch of y’all Giants fans hate my guts because blah blah blah … I was right about Judge from the start. And then again this summer. I hope the Giants look outside of their comfort zone for a new direction and get back to winning. https://t.co/MkNlrqetUu
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 11, 2022