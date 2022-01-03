Joe Judge’s performance is panned by an anonymous NFL coach.

To say the New York Giants have had a difficult season is an understatement.

They’re 4-12 and don’t appear to be any closer to competing than they were at the end of the previous season.

It got worse on Sunday, when New York looked lifeless against a bad Chicago team.

The Bears won 29-3, limiting the Giants to only 24 passing yards.

Head coach Joe Judge gave a fiery speech after the game about how the Giants can turn things around, but the fans don’t seem to believe him.

Even opposing coaches aren’t impressed, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic’s interview with one shortly after the video was released.

Sando was told by a veteran coach, “It’s actually kind of sad to me.”

“He wants to be a tough guy, yell at the officials, be a mini-Bill Belichick, and then he crumbles under the pressure of the New York media.”

His tirade sends a message to his team and the rest of the world that he is beginning to feel the strain.”

New York is on track to have its fifth consecutive losing season, despite the fact that three different coaching staffs have been in charge of the team.

Judge is expected to return next year, albeit on a short leash.

