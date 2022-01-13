Joe Judge’s Photo Goes Viral on Wednesday Night

Look at this photo of Joe Judge that went viral on Wednesday night.

Joe Judge was fired by the New York Giants on Tuesday after only two years as the NFC East team’s head coach.

After a disastrous 4-13 season in 2021, the organization decided to restructure and start over.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe that moving in a different direction is in the best interests of our franchise,” team president John Mara said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the team’s situation.

This afternoon, I met with Joe again, and it was during that meeting that I informed him of our decision.

Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization are greatly appreciated.”

Judge’s first stint as a head coach came to an end with this decision.

He appeared to be in full-fledged offseason mode on Wednesday.

Judge had nine boxes of pizza and several cases of Michelob Ultra and Coors Light delivered to his home on Wednesday, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

