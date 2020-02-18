Joe Launchbury calls on Wasps to respect Dai Young after boss was axed amid financial difficulties

Joe Launchbury hopes Wasps treat axed boss Dai Young with respect as he paid tribute to his club coach.

Former Welsh prop Young has had first-team duties taken away from him at the Ricoh Arena having coached the side since 2011.

In the midst of financial difficulties, a player exodus and a downturn in results Young, 52 was removed from his role last week which left England lock and Wasps skipper Launchbury in the lurch.

‘It was a big shock,’ said the 63-cap second-row.

‘He’s been pretty much the main constant throughout my career. We’ve been through some great highs and some lows.

‘It has been a fantastic journey to be on. I still don’t know exactly what will happen but whatever does, he’s obviously been a huge part of the club over the last 10 years and a lot of the success is down to him.

‘The last couple of years have not quite gone how we wanted but Dai has been front and centre, taking the flak for it all really.

‘There are certain things that need to fully come out.

‘It is owed to him as a man and for what he’s done for the club to fully work itself out. Whether than means him staying or moving on, the one thing I know needs to happen is that it needs to be fully respectful of him and all he’s achieved as a club.’

Launchbury has fallen down the pecking order with England recently but is determined to battle Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Courtney Lawes for a starting shirt. ‘I love playing for England,’ the 28-year-old said.

‘I look at the strength in depth, particularly in my position, and I think “what a great team to be part of”.

‘I’m desperate to carry on playing.’