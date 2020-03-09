Joe Marler’s England future in doubt after grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’s genitals

Joe Marler’s England future has been left in doubt as he awaits confirmation of a citing for manhandling Alun Wyn Jones’s genitals, amid fresh Test retirement speculation.

The 29-year-old Harlequins prop is expected to face a disciplinary hearing after a controversial incident against Wales which has polarised opinion in the game.

As players from both sides were involved in a scuffle on England’s line, replays showed Marler brazenly holding Jones by the genitals, in what appeared to be an attempt to antagonise him.

Some passed it off as a harmless joke, but there was also widespread condemnation, not least from the Wales captain, who said: ‘Hopefully, World Rugby have a look at it. Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field. A lot of footage was shown, a lot of supporters have seen what happened — it’s just very frustrating.

‘We talk a lot about the TMO footage and review but not a lot’s happened. It’s difficult as captain because you feel you can’t speak to the referee about anything. I looked at the touch judge but he didn’t see what happened.’

Sportsmail understands that Jones was predominantly unhappy with the lack of follow-up scrutiny from the officials, rather than seeking a hefty punishment for Marler. However, citing officer Peter Ferguson visited the Welsh changing-room at Twickenham to discuss the episode and Marler will learn on Monday that he must attend a hearing to answer for his actions.

In principle, Marler could face a ban of between 12 weeks and four years, but there is no prospect of a higher-end sanction as that would be reserved for actions which caused pain and harm. Furthermore, Sportsmail has learned that he is more likely to face a disrepute charge, rather than the more specific charge of ‘grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals’.

However, this is a player who has had his fair share of disciplinary episodes over the years, so there is precious little possibility of a major reduction in any recommended sanction. A substantial ban could threaten his chances of being involved in England’s summer tour of Japan, at a time when there have been rumours that Marler —- despite being re-established as England’s first-choice No 1 — is again considering his Test future. He retired from international rugby in September 2018, reversing the decision last summer.

Meanwhile, Manu Tuilagi will be called to a hearing after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on Wales wing George North. And Eddie Jones may also face a disrepute charge for his post-match criticism of referee Ben O’Keeffe.