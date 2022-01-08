Joe Montana Sends A Strong Message To Eli Manning Regarding His Hall Of Fame Prospects

Joe Montana Sends A Strong Message To Eli Manning About His Hall Of Fame Prospects

Joe Montana, a Hall of Fame quarterback, is a firm believer in Eli Manning’s enshrinement.

Since his retirement, Manning’s resume has been questioned on several occasions.

Some have criticized him for the number of interceptions he’s thrown or the way he looked near the end of his career when New York was struggling.

Montana, on the other hand, believes Manning will be inducted without a doubt.

Manning had 366 touchdown passes, 244 interceptions, and 57,023 yards passing in his career.

Manning is 10th all-time in passing touchdowns, ninth in passing yards, and has won two Super Bowls (including the MVP in Super Bowl XLII).

He also has 27 fourth-quarter comebacks, which puts him in 14th place all-time.

Despite Manning’s less-than-stellar final years, these are Hall of Fame-worthy numbers.

He may not be inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first attempt, but he will almost certainly be inducted very soon.

