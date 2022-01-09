Joe Montana’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Montana’s Honest Admittance

Is Eli Manning of the New York Giants a Hall of Fame quarterback?

Joe Montana, the legendary quarterback, has weighed in on the debate, stating unequivocally what he thinks of Manning.

“I think he’ll get in,” Montana said.

“He’s done a lot more than most of the guys ahead of him.”

I don’t see why he shouldn’t get in.”

Eli Manning is expected to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the majority of fans.

Of course, the question is whether or not he deserves it.

