Joe Namath Opens Up About Zach Wilson.

Joe Namath Expresses His Genuine Concerns About Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson, the rookie quarterback for the New York Jets, had an up-and-down first season in the NFL.

Wilson, a first-year quarterback out of BYU, had a rough rookie season with interceptions.

He was also hit hard behind New York’s offensive line.

Joe Namath, a former quarterback for the New York Jets, has expressed his opinion on the Jets’ rookie quarterback.

Wilson is a fan of Namath’s, but he isn’t sure if his body can hold up in the National Football League.

“I like him, but I’m not sure how long he’ll last.”

Back there in the pocket, you want a guy who is 6-6, 6-7.

“On Zach’s performance, the jury is still out,” Namath said.

