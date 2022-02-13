Joe Rogan chose not to work at UFC 271 according to Dana White, despite claims that he was removed from the event due to a racism storm.

In the wake of claims that Joe Rogan was removed from the UFC 271 event due to a racist storm, Dana White reveals that Joe Rogan chose not to work at the event.

Following his historic racism storm, JOE ROGAN chose not to commentate at UFC 271 this weekend.

Due to a’scheduling conflict,’ the veteran commentator will no longer be joining Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik in the commentary booth.

The under-fire podcaster’s absence from the second pay-per-view, according to White, was his own fault.

“There’s no conflict of schedule, Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight,” he told the assembled media during the post-fight press conference.

Joe Rogan might have been able to work tonight.”

“Yeah [he elected not to work],” Rogan said when asked if he made the decision not to appear on the show.

“You’ll have to ask Joe Rogan what he had to do because I don’t know.”

There was no such thing as Joe being unable to work.

It’s a load of nonsense.”

“Whenever he’s gonna work again, he’s working,” White said when asked if Rogan would return to the booth for UFC 272 next month.

Rogan’s late withdrawal from UFC 271 came amid the fallout from the racist storm that erupted after historical footage of him using the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts went viral on social media.

Rogan also said in the video that he ‘walked into Planet of the Apes’ with friends after being dropped off in a predominantly black neighborhood to see the film.

“I never used it to be racist,” the 54-year-old said of his use of the racial slur on social media last week.

“It’s not my word.”

I’m well aware of that now, but I used it in that way for years.”

“I’m hoping this can be a teachable moment,” he added.

“Please accept my sincere and humble apologies; I wish I could say more.”

This is simply me speaking from the heart.

“Watching that video makes me sick.”

Hopefully, some of you will understand where I’m coming from and accept this.”

