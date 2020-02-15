Joe Rogan rages over ‘incompetent’ UFC 247 judges after Jon Jones beats Dominick Reyes

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has accused judges of not understanding martial arts following Jon Jones’ controversial victory over Dominick Reyes on Saturday night.

Jones won the fight via unanimous decision, with one judge scoring the bout 49-46 to Jones, despite Reyes appearing to have done more than enough to win the fight.

Rogan, who was vocal with his unhappiness at the scoring in several of the undercard fights at UFC 247, says the Texas commission judges were inept.

‘I can’t argue about this enough. I can’t get angry enough,’ Rogan said to ESPN. ‘I’ve done it so many times. For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones, that person’s insane!

‘They’re insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight and to disrespect that performance by that kind of judging is insane.’

Joe Soliz, an MMA instructor who has judged numerous UFC bouts, was the judge in question who scored the fight widely in favour of Jones.

Despite his evident experience, Rogan says there appears to be a lack of understanding of the nuances of MMA amongst some judges.

‘It’s unfortunate because it’s one of the biggest sports in the world, it’s – in my opinion – the most exciting sports in the world,’ Rogan continued. ‘Incompetent judging. Incompetent judging and a poor system.

After #UFC247, @joerogan and @DominickCruz call for reform to fight scoring and judging pic.twitter.com/Mc1fI0eD7j

‘If we got together the best minds in mixed martial arts and the best journalists and fighters and they tried to figure out a way that we could agree on a scoring system that makes more sense, it would be nice.’

‘And clearly there’s a giant issue with people judging that really don’t understand martial arts,’ he added. ‘They judge boxing. Boxing you’re dealing with two weapons. A variety of different ways to use them, but two weapons. With mixed martial arts there’s just so much more to it.’

The scoring system in UFC is complicated by the fact that every state has its own athletic commission, referees, judges, and, sometimes, rules.

Rogan’s co-commentator, Dominick Cruz, believes it’s time the sport worked with experts to overhaul its scoring system to ensure fairness and more clarity in future bouts.

‘We need to work together with these commissions,’ he added. ‘They gotta let us in. They won’t let us in. They want to control everything and that’s the issue.

‘Why can’t we just work together towards one common goal of creating an amazing sport? That’s what we need to do. And stop being separate commissions here. We’re all one.’