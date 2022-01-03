Joe Root and Stuart Broad discuss England’s prospects, whitewash hopes, and Steve Smith’s warning in the Ashes 2022 news roundup

News from the Ashes 2022: Joe Root and Stuart Broad on England’s prospects, whitewash hopes, and Steve Smith’s caution

England’s captain has refused to say whether he will step down after this disastrous tour, while Broad has admitted that he is unhappy.

Joe Root has shrugged off questions about his future as England’s Test captain, saying that any decision on his future will be deferred until the end of the Ashes tour.

Despite his team being 3-0 down in the series, the 31-year-old is said to be keen to keep his job and has the support of the dressing room and senior figures at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“I’ve never really had an ambition to be a captain,” Ben Stokes, the only viable short-term replacement for Root, said on Sunday.

However, when asked if he wants to continue after the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart later this month, he said, “I will look at my future beyond this tour at the end of it.”

Those questions, in my opinion, are either a distraction that should not be present in the group or questions on which I should expend energy.

I need to give these final two games everything I’ve got.

That is something I owe to this team and the players, and it is the best way for us to get the results we require.

“I can only control the next two games.”

I’ll give it everything I’ve got with my own personal performance in order to get the most out of the players.

We’ve had a lot to deal with both on and off the field, and we’ve tried to manage it as best we can.

But I’ll do everything I can to make sure we make the best of what we’ve got so far.”

England’s preparations for the fourth Test, which begins late Tuesday night UK time in Sydney, have been chaotic, with head coach Chris Silverwood and three others – fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel, and fitness coach Darren Veness – all isolated in Melbourne after testing positive for Covid.

Assistant coach Adam Hollioake drafted him in.

