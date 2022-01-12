Joe Root claims that England has ‘let down’ Chris Silverwood, and that the players want him to stay.

Latest Ashes news: Joe Root claims England’s Chris Silverwood has “let them down,” and the players want him to stay.

Root’s own captaincy is in doubt after he refused to rule out taking part in the IPL auction.

Despite strong suspicions that he will be fired after the team returns from Australia, England captain Joe Root has backed Chris Silverwood to stay on as coach beyond the Ashes series.

Several sources have told me that Silverwood, who took over as captain in late 2019, has lost the trust of his teammates and is set to pay the price for England’s poor Ashes series performance.

Indeed, the team’s performance level improved in his absence in Sydney last week, when England drew the fourth Test while their coach was isolated in Melbourne with Covid after being hammered in the first three matches as they lost the Ashes series in 12 days.

On the eve of the final Ashes Test in Hobart, Silverwood has rejoined the squad in Tasmania, and Root has seized the opportunity to show his support for his under-fire coach.

Root said, “Yes, I would like to see Silverwood continue in the job after the series.”

With him not present, the group of players had a difficult week, and it must have been equally difficult for him.

“However, I believe we’ve let him and the coaches down to some extent with our performances in the first three games.”

We haven’t even scratched the surface of what we’re capable of.

This week is an opportunity to do so.”

When asked if he wanted Silverwood to be England’s coach for the upcoming Test tour to the Caribbean in March, Root simply said, “Yes.”

Root also suggested that Silverwood be given some leeway for England’s poor results – the team has only won one Test in the last 11 months – because the team has been confined to bubbles for much of the past two years and has prioritized rest and rotation to protect players’ mental health during the pandemic.

“I think he’s very calm, he has the guys’ respect, and he’s desperate to see everyone succeed,” Root said.

“I believe he’s had a difficult time coping with the environments we’ve been in while trying to win cricket games.”

