Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard: TV schedule, UK fight time, and undercard

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard on Boxing Tonight: TV schedule, UK fight time, and undercard

Before taking on Beterbiev or Bivol, Smith will defend his WBO light heavyweight title.

“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly preview of the Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

British boxing will be on hold in arenas across the UK, but a title will be on the line in New York this weekend.

Joe Smith Jr will defend his WBO light heavyweight title, but his opponents aren’t lining up to fight him.

After Callum Johnson was ruled out due to a positive Covid test, promoter Joe DeGuardia was tasked with finding a last-minute replacement.

“We went through literally over a dozen fighters,” DeGuardia said, “and guys were turning it down left and right.”

“After about the eighth guy, [Smith] finally said: Joe, I don’t care who you put in there, I’m fighting, just go make a deal.”

It’s no exaggeration to say that Steven Geffrard could not have imagined an opportunity like this presenting itself with only eight days’ notice.

He was taken aback by the call, but he vows to “rise to the occasion.”

He goes on to say, “I keep telling myself.”

“I’m going to demonstrate what Steve Geffrard is all about to the rest of the world.”

Bookmakers, on the other hand, aren’t so sure.

The odds are stacked heavily against him, which is understandable given Smith’s (27-3-0) increasing dominance in the division.

His career was once associated with a somewhat farcical victory over a 51-year-old Bernard Hopkins, in which he sent the boxing legend crashing through the ropes in the eighth round.

The final goal in what would be the light heavyweight division’s ultimate showdown is to face Artur Beterbiev.

Pick any division from the hat, and someone in boxing will tell you that Canelo should be fighting in it.

Smith, however, is attempting to establish himself as the king in the real world, weighing in at 175 pounds.

Chris Eubank Jr has once again been the victim of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the British Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBofC) announcement that all January fights would be postponed.

He has a vendetta against Liam Williams.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boxing Tonight: TV schedule, UK fight time and undercard for Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard