JOE WORSLEY’S GUIDE TO FRANCE: Damian Penaud and Teddy Thomas can shine in broken play

France will head out for their opening 2020 Six Nations clash at home to England with a squad brimming with youth and inexperience as they welcome in a new era.

Bordeaux pair Anthony Bouthier and Mohamed Haouas will make their debuts, while Charles Ollivon will serve as captain for the first time and 21-year-old Romain Ntamack is at fly-half.

Former England international Joe Worsley, currently a coach at Top 14 club Castres, gives his rundown of the starting XV that will await England in Paris.

Solid across the board but this is his first year in the Top 14. He’s played very well, but this selection is more a sign of France searching around for a full-back and trying people out.

Doesn’t have a kicking game, can be a bit lazy and can make tactical errors. However, give him the ball and create a 1-on-1 and he’s someone who can break the line nearly every time. He will create opportunities.

A phenomenal player. A few years ago we were talking about recruiting him when I was at Bordeaux. Now he is one of the in-form, best players in the Top 14 and one of the big dangers to England.

Can score from anywhere but he’s not a 12 really. Unlike England, they haven’t got a 10 and 12 who can distribute the ball – by selecting him they’re going more for individual talent than a team gameplan.

His aerial ability is very, very good, and he can break tackles and create something from nothing. Give him a broken field situation and he’s deadly. The problem is, again, he can make errors.

Obviously a phenomenal talent, who can create something from fast ball or broken field situations. That’s why this backline is so dangerous. But he’s not an out-and-out international No 10 yet.

Another deadly talent. An incredible runner – incredibly strong in contact and very quick. Often thinking: ‘Can I make a break? No? Okay I’ll pass it’. As opposed to: ‘Pass, pass, pass. If the break is on I’m going.’

Tackles ok, rucks ok, work rate is ok – it’s his ball carrying that brings him into the squad. If he carries well, they have that wealth of talent behind to release. So his performance will be very important.

As a lineout forward he’s very good and obviously he’s the captain. But I’m still to be stunned by him really. He’s good but at international level, is he physical enough? I’m not sure.

Somebody I noticed a few years ago and thought was a fantastic little player. He’s really good over the ball, has a massive engine, tackles well, can carry and link play – a classic openside.

Between Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury but a bit bigger! He’s a worker – smashing rucks, smashing mauls, scrummaging, and he can carry.

A bit of a hybrid between a back row and a second row. He has a massive engine, is very intelligent and can carry well. He and Willemse work like dogs.

A bit off the radar. I’m surprised they picked him ahead of Demba Bamba. I remember him playing a few times last year – I wasn’t amazed by him but he was young and developing.

This front row is completely untested at this level. It’s quite a ballsy pick. Obviously Camille Chat would be No 1 choice but Marchand is very well respected and a good leader.

Again, surprised they picked him ahead of Jefferson Poirot, who’s been a regular and brings a real hard edge to the team. But scrummaging is why and Baille is very well respected at Toulouse.

We got to know each other as players, but I’ve never worked with him. I’ve heard he’s very good technically but that he can cause problems. Accusations I’ve heard thrown at him are that he can be derogatory, hypocritical and that working with him all year round is a real issue. If any pressure comes on it can blow up but everyone knows what he’s like.

It’s international rugby – where skin is a lot thicker – so I imagine it shouldn’t be a big problem. If things get loose, this is a team that could tear you a new one! They have some real talent in the backline and in the forwards who can create opportunities. the problem is international rugby doesn’t give you many of those!