Joel Klatt Issued An Apology For His Controversial Interview.

When Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux criticized the University of Alabama education system, a recent interview between FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux went viral.

Klatt has taken some heat as a result of it, and he accepts some of the blame.

Klatt apologized for not responding to Thibodeaux’s criticism of Alabama’s education on Twitter on Thursday.

Klatt stated that the University of Alabama education is “very good” in his opinion.

Klatt wrote, “There are no excuses…should’ve pushed back!”

“A University of Alabama education is excellent.”

Nonetheless, Klatt’s response sparked a heated discussion in the comments section about education in general, not just in Alabama.

Others debated the value of college degrees, while others simply found Thibodeaux’s reasons fascinating:

Joel Klatt Has Apologized For His Controversial Interview

Joel Klatt Has Apologized For His Controversial Interview