Joel Piroe, the top scorer for Swansea City, is getting some advice from his girlfriend Naomi, who is a striker for PSV.

Joel Piroe, the top scorer for Swansea City, is getting advice from his girlfriend Naomi, who is a striker for PSV.

JOEL PIROE has revealed that a leading expert… his GIRLFRIEND… gives him tips on how to score goals and cause havoc up front with Swansea.

Piroe’s wife, Naomi Pattiwael, is a striker for PSV Eindhoven’s women’s team.

And it’s paid off for the Swansea striker, who has now scored 10 goals in 14 appearances.

The couple met at PSV when they were both in their early teens.

“We went to the same school and did our education together while we were at PSG,” Piroe told SunSport.

“During the summer, the two of us train together to prepare for the upcoming season.”

“We’re always advising one another.”

We both watch each other’s games, and she frequently asks why I made certain decisions and how I could have done things differently.

“We always talk about football because Naomi knows everything there is to know about it.”

She’s a fantastic player, and it’s great that we can assist each other.”

But it was someone else who knows a thing or two about scoring goals – Ruud Van Nistelrooy – who helped Piroe the most.

PSV’s reserve side is managed by the Dutch master.

“He was very helpful,” Piroe said.

Of course, he has so much experience at the highest level – and when I’m playing a game, I try to see things through his eyes.

“I always wonder what he’d do if he were in my shoes.”

“He really helped me make quick decisions and understand how important it is to be in the right place at the right time in order to score.”

“Ruud was a lethal striker, but he wasn’t a striker who stood still – he knew how to move around to get into the right positions and finish coolly.”

“He gave me a lot of advice, but the most helpful was on how to take penalties.”

He had a good system in place for it.

“Having confidence is the art of taking a good penalty.

You never know how much pressure will be on the kick, so keep a cool head and believe in what you’re doing.

“I don’t think any keeper will be able to save it if you do that.”

“Of course, I’m not on the same level as Ruud Van Nistelrooy right now, but I hope to be there in the future.”

When Piroe moved to South Wales in the summer, he was confident that he could make a name for himself in British football – but even he didn’t expect to hit the ground running…

