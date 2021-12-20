Joey Bosa, the Chargers’ star defensive end, has received some bad news.

The Chargers have received an unfortunate update on star defensive end Joey Bosa.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without a key defensive player.

Joey Bosa, a Pro Bowl pass rusher, will miss the team’s next game because of COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

DE Joey Bosa, who has been placed on ReserveCOVID, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game, according to Schefter.

“OL Corey Linsley and RB Austin Ekeler are both day-to-day on the same list,” he added.

