Jofra Archer OUT of England’s Test tour to Sri Lanka with elbow injury

England have been dealt an injury blow for the Test tour of Sri Lanka with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out with a stress fracture of the right elbow.

Archer, 24, managed just one Test appearance in the 3-1 victory over South Africa – the opening defeat at Centurion – but had been hopeful of a return for another series that counts towards the World Test Championship.

However, there was bad news for the Sussex fast bowler during scans on the troublesome elbow on Wednesday as they confirmed the low grade fracture.

It is anticipated that Archer will now be out of action for around three months, meaning he will also miss the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

Initial scans had not shown up any significant damage and Archer had been trying to get fit for the Twenty20 series in South Africa starting next Tuesday.

That plan went by the wayside last week, though, with discomfort still being experienced in the joint.

Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood was named as his replacement in the squad last Wednesday.

Once the swelling was reduced, he was dispatched for a more significant scan which incorporated dye being injected into the joint to show inflammation, and stress-related issues.

Archer will be re-scanned again four weeks from now and only if cleared will begin one of the ECB’s back to bowling programmes, which last between four and six weeks.

Archer claimed his third five-wicket haul in seven appearances in the Boxing Day Test, taking his overall wickets tally to 30 at 27.4 runs apiece.

But he has been hampered by the elbow issue since the World Cup last July when he closed out the super over against New Zealand to help England win a first global 50-over title.

That period includes the Test series in New Zealand where he faced scrutiny over his pace and was tasked with bowling 42 of England’s 201 first-innings overs in the first Test defeat at Mount Maunganui.