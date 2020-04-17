Jogging: why so much hatred?

It is not good to trot in the streets these days. The activity is in the crosshairs of certain doctors, who wish the prohibition of outside activities – not all -, of those who ran and no longer run, such as Magali who gave it up “out of solidarity for the nursing staff who fight against spread of the disease “, and of a whole section of the population who sees in the asphalt surveyors” unconscious “,” irresponsible “,” selfish “, even” criminals “. This kind of remark is not surprising in a context marked by the pre-eminence of a biomedical frame of thought, linked to the epidemiological crisis, where life is reduced to its “nudity” since it is a question of saving people, and more specifically the biological being. In a month of confinement, with stories, figures, models, curves, synthetic images, we had time to create an imagination around the Covid-19. Frédéric Keck, director of the Social Anthropology Laboratory, said it at the start of the crisis: “The virus overturns all social relationships to show the pathological aspect. The jogger, seen as a dehumanized figure, reduced to the image of a body that spits, sweats, sputters, becomes suspect and dangerous.

Read also Confinement: sports activities prohibited during the day in Paris

“Things are biased, protests Emma Rota, runner. We only show the borderline situations, circumscribed in neighborhoods, we point out undisciplined runners. And the others, then? A Belgian-Dutch study, presented as scientific, carried out from a digital simulation of the droplets coming out of the mouth, as well as their speed of expulsion if a person breathes, coughs or sneezes, concludes that a runner should respect a distance of 3 meters minimum and cyclists, 10 meters. Why not ? Although in The Impossible Modeling of society (Threshold 2018), the physicist Pablo Jensen draws up a critical assessment of the modeling attempts. But, when the information is taken up and titled “Jogging: contagion factor”, we can feel that the jogger has no place outside, that it makes disorder like molasses, anomaly in the classification of liquids and solids, in a world where the norm is confinement, key to the decline of the curve. “If we wanted to make a scapegoat, we would not have done otherwise,” says Emma Rota. The logic is the same as that at work with regard to the Chinese excluded from public transport or nurses victims of the rejection of their neighbors and ordered to move. These are fears related to substances that cross the boundaries of the body. But not only. In normal times, the jogger annoys, too good about himself, too efficient, too self-centered, a symptom of a deadly capitalist society.

Read also BHL – The dangers of “medical power” (Chronicle of the coronavirus, 2)

“The expression of a vital power”

Why is running so popular and criticized in times of confinement? Each evening, Olivier Bessy, sports sociologist and geographer, runs in his district in Pau and, each evening, he sees over time a little more men and women in joggers. Why is running so popular and criticized in times of confinement? “The most consensual reason,” he explains, “is to exercise, to get some fresh air. Running is breathing with protection because it increases the production of antibodies. Appearance requires, the concern not to let go, not to gain too much weight, to pay attention to its silhouette is also present, especially since telework generates digital overexposure. Another reason relates to the obligation of mobility that one assigns oneself against a constraint of immobility that one imposes on us. “This need is also expressed in the diversion of spaces, such as the street in front of my house or the stairs of the neighborhood which become places of exercise and fractional.

More symbolically, some runners seek to circumvent and sublimate this spatial constraint, even to give the illusion that she is not there, taking on challenges unimaginable so far, such as running a marathon on your balcony or an ultra-trail in your garden. The new temporality created by confinement also encourages us to “regain power over our time, to feel a little more in control of a time that has become so unreal that puts on shorts and sneakers”. Finally and above all, there is the search for an escape from the media-mediated fear of the disease, but also from the anxiety of a strangely calm exterior and an uncertain future. Symbolic way to exorcise the death that prowls by proving each day that we are alive. A way to break the anxiety-provoking silence of our confined cities by listening to the sound of his moving body and his beating heart. A way of showing that life goes on in a world that has stopped because running is the expression of vital power.

Read also Is jogging during confinement a good idea?

Running has grown culturally in recent years by favoring freedom, in the wake of the “Spiridonian” spirit embodied by the film Free to run by Paul Morath. In the 1970s, running in the city, outside the stadium, was not at all in people’s minds; the long distance run is then perceived as dangerous by the doctors; it is prohibited for women, the elderly and also children. Above all, it is useless. Under the effect of the American counter-culture, the development of nature races, theories of personal development, the cult of the self, things are reversed: racing becomes a regenerative activity, remedy for falling asleep, the body a building site to maintain. Christopher McDougall shows in his work Born to run (Paulsen, 2012), taking the example of the United States, it is during the great crises (1929, Vietnam War, September 11, 2001) that people run most. “As if running made it possible to really resist or in an imaginary mode the dramaturgies of existence. As if the ordinary experience of racing made it possible to get in motion and say that anything is possible. As if everyone, while running, felt more in control of their own destiny, ”specifies Olivier Bessy.

Tension escalates

The fact remains that runners are today stigmatized by a part of the population which does not hesitate to criticize them openly under the guise of the risk of contamination that they take and that they make others take. “But this argument does not really hold scientific value when this practice is carried out with full responsibility, that is to say by respecting the space-time rules fixed by the State and protective barrier gestures, a fortiori by favoring uncrowded places and times. There are more risks in going shopping at the supermarket, ”argues Olivier Bessy. So why has the tension been escalating for the past few days? ” And if it was the image of pleasure and freedom associated with running which was doomed because this practice is visible and contrasts with the infernal and restrictive world of nursing staff? According to the Sport-Odoxa-Groupama-RTL barometer, 58% of those questioned want the ban on jogging between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to be extended to all cities. And, more widely, 70% of French people or sports enthusiasts oppose professional sport derogations, which they consider privileges. “There is no reason for athletes to make an exception and disassociate themselves from confinement. “

Choosing between visible and invisible leisure?

“In this context, adds Olivier Bessy, the tension between work and leisure takes on a particular tone because the fight against the epidemic makes leisure, mainly when it is visible, something selfish and irresponsible, therefore condemnable . So, will we have to choose between visible leisure and invisible leisure? Or, out of compliance, security and solidarity, stop all physical activity outside our home and simply do weight training or yoga in our dining room? Should we succumb to the creeping security ideology? Fortunately, we will always have digital aperitifs. Champagne for everyone ! ” Give a premium to confined people, maybe there will be fewer runners!