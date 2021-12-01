Johanna Konta, the former British No. 1 tennis player, has announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 30. The LTA has praised her for leaving a “legacy.”

Konta won four WTA titles, advanced to the semi-finals of three grand slams, and climbed to No. 4 in the world in 2017.

At the age of 30, Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.

In 2017, when she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, the former British No. 1 reached her highest world ranking of No. 4.

Konta has also reached the final four of the Australian Open and the French Open, and has won four WTA Tour titles, the most recent being the Nottingham Open earlier this year.

“This is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career, and it is the word that I feel best explains it at the end,” Konta wrote in a social media post titled “Grateful.”

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am so grateful for the journey that it has taken me on.”

“Every indication pointed to me not “making it” in this field.

However, my good fortune manifested itself in the people who entered my life and had an impact on my life that was not limited to tennis.

“These people have made a huge difference in my life.

You’re well aware of who you are.

“I was able to live my dreams thanks to my own perseverance and the guidance of others.”

I was able to become and say whatever I desired as a child.

“I consider myself to be extremely fortunate.

“I am so thankful.”

The LTA praised Konta for her “outstanding career,” which saw her hold the title of British No. 1 for the longest period of time of any female player since the WTA rankings began.

“On behalf of the LTA and everyone involved in British tennis, I want to express my gratitude to Johanna for her hugely impressive career,” said Scott Lloyd, the LTA’s chief executive.

“To reach the semi-finals of three grand slams and spend more time as the British No. 1 than any other woman since the WTA rankings began demonstrates the magnitude of her achievements.”

We wish her the best of luck in the future and hope she will continue to play a role in British tennis in the years to come.”

“Johanna is a tremendous inspiration for so many in British Tennis,” said Iain Bates, the LTA’s head of women’s tennis.

