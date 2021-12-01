Johanna Konta, the former British No. 1 tennis player, has retired at the age of 30 due to a knee injury.

Johanna Konta, the former British No. 1 tennis player, has retired from the sport at the age of 30 due to a knee injury.

Konta won four WTA titles, reached the semi-finals of three grand slams, and finished 2017 as the No. 4 player in the world.

Konta has also reached the final four of the Australian Open and the French Open, and has won four WTA Tour titles, the most recent being the Nottingham Open earlier this year.

“This is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career, and I feel that it best describes it at the end,” Konta wrote in a social media post titled “Grateful.”

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am incredibly grateful for the experience.”

“Every indication pointed to my failure to “make it” in this field.

My good fortune, on the other hand, manifested itself in the people who entered my life and had an impact on my life that went beyond tennis.

“These people have made my life so much easier.

You’re well aware of who you are.

“I was able to live my dreams thanks to my own perseverance and the guidance of others.”

I was able to become and say whatever I wanted as a child.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate.

“I’m so grateful.”

Konta had previously stated that a persistent knee injury would most likely never go away back in June.

“It’s possible it’ll be a part of the rest of my career,” Konta said.

“Tendon issues aren’t easy; they don’t follow a set of rules for rest, recovery, and rehabilitation, and then you’re good to go again; it’s basically just management.”

A quick update from me????

Despite Konta’s recent injury problems, she had dropped to world No. 113 at the time of her announcement.

Her tenacity saw her climb the rankings and enjoy deep runs at major tournaments, leaving British fans and pundits wondering if she would one day end the country’s wait for a female grand slam winner.

Emma Raducanu, on the other hand, came in second.

— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 1, 2021