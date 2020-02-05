John Barclay dismisses Eddie Jones’ gripes ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

England are talking about Scottish dirty tricks again, ahead of their latest trip to Murrayfield, but John Barclay has dismissed what he considers to be familiar ‘whinging’.

Two years ago, the Edinburgh flanker delivered a commanding performance to lead Scotland to their first Calcutta Cup triumph for a decade, as they beat England 25-13 in Edinburgh. Barclay wrought havoc at the breakdown as the visitors were ambushed and condemned to a defeat which marked the start of a five-Test losing run.

Every English raid across the northern border is accompanied by claims that sly ploys are used to unsettle them, such as their coach being slowed down by bagpipers, a pillar in their changing-room and congestion in their half of the pitch during the warm-ups. Eddie Jones returned to the theme on Tuesday, but Barclay told Sportsmail that these are irrelevant complaints.

‘I find that stuff so funny,’ he said. ‘To see the whinging about it, I find hilarious. We get piped in too. We are involved in that slow procession round the stadium. Murrayfield is an old stadium, so it can’t be done any differently. There are thousands of people walking around, so it has to be done slowly.

‘Then there’s always moaning about the changing-room and how there’s a pillar in the middle of it. I’ve changed in that changing-room every day with Edinburgh. It’s not an issue. You can find issues if you want to. It is easy to find excuses. If you are beaten fair and square, you are beaten fair and square, and some pipers walking round slowly has f**k-all to do with it.’

Last week, in the build-up to ‘Le Crunch’ against France in Paris, Jones claimed that his team would inflict brutality on the young home team in their Six Nations opener. He questioned their ability to cope with the English onslaught they would face, but far from just coping, Fabien Galthie’s team eclipsed the visitors physically to lay the platform for a momentous victory.

Asked if mind-games from the opposition coach can inspire players rather than unsettle them, Barclay said: ‘It made me laugh, to be honest. Eddie is trying to have an impact and thinks it is having an impact, but it never had an impact on me. In the middle of a game, I was never thinking, “I’m going to shove this back at Eddie”. It’s not like that in a game.

‘It’s quite funny to have that pantomime villain. There’s a lot of “vanilla” out there, so I’m sure the media love what Eddie says. As a player, it wouldn’t affect me, but I would question, “Why is he saying some of the things he said?”.

‘I know Gregory Alldritt came out and said the French lads used what he said as a bit of a catalyst for their physicality. Maybe it does do that. Maybe it can provide that little bit of stimulus for someone.’

Jones described the rivalry with Scotland as ‘niggly’ and that is certainly what it was in 2018, when pre-match tension boiled over as Owen Farrell and Scotland back-rower Ryan Wilson clashed in the Murrayfield tunnel moments before kick-off. Barclay only learned about the episode later, but he recognises the potential value of getting under the skin of the opposition.

‘I didn’t know until later that it had happened, but I think it’s good,’ he said. ‘Let’s have a bit of rivalry. Scotland-England is a rivalry, so let’s call it what it is, get out there and play, and see who wins. I think it’s great.

‘Something like that is a bit of a sideshow, but maybe you can distract people, especially if you can make people think personally in games. That can definitely give you an edge. If people start getting personal because of who’s in front of them and they start flying out of the line, it can make an impact.’

Scotland gained a big edge at the breakdown in that 2018 victory, as Barclay and Hamish Watson won turnovers and penalties time and time and time again. They didn’t just get under England’s skin, they got under their bodies too, when it mattered.

‘England had Nathan Hughes, Robshaw and Courtney Lawes in their back row – so they had gone for bulk and power and height, over speed on the floor,’ said Barclay. ‘We were in form in that area so I went into the game thinking that we could get some change there.

‘You get into a groove with your own timings. I can’t really explain it. I just felt like I was in the groove that day against England, I was making good decisions and getting rewards. I think we were just getting in there a little bit quicker and getting under them. That’s all it takes. There were always people coming in trying to clear us, but maybe just a bit too slow, it seemed.’

One of the other abiding memories of the encounter two years ago was the wizardry of Finn Russell, who threw one pass to Huw Jones which was soon being acclaimed as one of the greatest ever witnessed. This time, Scotland are without their maverick playmaker, who remains in exile after being banished by Gregor Townsend for a breach of team protocol – reportedly for drinking excessively and missing a training session.

Barclay expressed frustration about his absence, but understanding about the head coach’s decision to exclude the brilliant Racing 92 fly-half, saying: ‘It’s a shame he is not involved. He’s arguably one of the best players in the world. With the form he has shown for Racing this season, it would have been great to see him back in a Scotland shirt, but Gregor has made the decision and that is it.

‘It is kind of a distraction for the lads, so it is good that it happened before the Six Nations started, rather than in the middle of it. I am a big fan of Finn’s as a player and as a friend, but Adam Hastings has transitioned into the team and he played brilliantly against Ireland last weekend.’

The day before he led his team out to take on the ‘auld enemy’ in 2018, it dawned on Barclay just how significant an occasion it would be. He realised that it was likely to be his last chance to achieve the feat which had captivated him during his childhood. When it came to pass, there was a profound sense of euphoria.

‘It was definitely one of my favourite days in a Scotland jersey,’ he said. ‘I wish there had been more of them. I wish we had won trophies, but growing up as a young Scottish boy, I remember watching people lift the Calcutta Cup. I remember those big games, because of that rivalry, and those images are iconic in Scottish rugby.

‘I remember thinking that as I walked up the steps at Murrayfield to get the trophy – I have watched this moment happening as a child. It was a big moment for me when I was a child watching it, so to do it myself made it a really special day.’

So can Scotland win again, after their success two years ago and the remarkable fightback to draw 38-38 at Twickenham last year?

‘I think the teams are quite evenly-matched,’ said Barclay.

‘England got to the World Cup Final so they were red-hot favourites coming into the Six Nations, but they didn’t play well in round one. Scotland actually played very well but didn’t win.. I hope it’s a great game because it’s the big one – it’s the one all the fans love up in Scotland. I’ll back Scotland to win.’