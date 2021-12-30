John Daly expresses his strong feelings about Tiger Woods.

John Daly expresses his thoughts on Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods made a remark about John Daly driving a golf cart around the course in 2019.

This sparked a slew of rumors that they were feuding.

Daly addressed the incident with Woods during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.”

Because he didn’t know the whole story, Daly didn’t blame Woods for his comments.

“He didn’t know the facts because the media, ‘the media,’ (sarcastic gesture) didn’t tell him I had diabetes and two bad knees and hips out and all that,” Daly said.

“At dinner the other night, he apologized to me.

He’s fine, I guess.

Tiger is one of my favorite animals.

Daly went on to say that he texted Woods after learning of his car accident earlier this year.

During the PNC Championship, Woods thanked Daly for the encouraging message.

Here’s Daly’s recent podcast appearance in video form:

Daly clearly has no beef with Woods.

On the “Full Send Podcast,” he praised the 15-time major champion.

Indeed, Daly recently stated on Fox and Friends that he believes Woods will surpass Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

Daly told TMZ Sports, “He looked good.”

“He appeared to be a little tired, but he still looked fantastic.

He’ll be back, I’m sure.

It’s clear in his eyes.

He’ll most likely break Jack Nicklaus’ records and become the greatest golfer of all time.”

