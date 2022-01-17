John Elway Sends A Strong Message About The Future Of His Broncos

The Future of John Elway’s Broncos Is Clearly Messaged

After the Broncos are sold to a new ownership group, Broncos legend John Elway still wants to be a part of the team in some capacity.

Although he stepped down as general manager after the 2020 season, he has been with the Broncos for 40 years.

He’s now the team’s consultant, and he’d like to keep it that way under the new owners.

Elway told Mike Klis of 9News, “Who knows where that is and where that falls, but I do have interest in being a part of it.”

“Because the Broncos have been a part of my life for 40 years, I’d like to be a part of this.”

So now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing what happens.

I’m sure there will be a lot going on, but I’d like to be a part of it.”

If this were to happen, it would almost certainly happen after the Broncos hire their new coach.

Vic Fangio was fired last week after three years of poor performance.

Every season that Fangio was in charge, Denver missed the playoffs, and he finished with a 19-30 overall record.

Since 2015, when they defeated the Panthers in the Super Bowl, the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs.

John Elway Sends Clear Message About His Broncos Future

