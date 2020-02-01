John Fleck insists he’s staying at Sheffield United after speculation over £20m Arsenal move

John Fleck’s insistence that there is ‘no chance’ he leaves Sheffield United this month was hailed ‘like announcing a new signing’ by supporters.

Fleck has been one of the star’s of the season for the Blades and his consistent performances drew attention from established top-flight sides, including Arsenal, who were reported to be contemplating a £20million move.

But in a video shared on the club’s Twitter page, Fleck is quizzed on his future as he emerges for training and when a voice off camera suggests he may depart, he quickly sets the record straight.

No chance 🚫 pic.twitter.com/NFPewDH2DO

‘We all thought you were leaving,’ a voice off camera tells Fleck as he emerges covered up from the chill with a snood on.

‘Me? No chance,’ Fleck replied. The video quickly gained traction among supporters and the 28-year-old was praised for his forthrightness in not letting speculation over his future dominate headlines around the side.

Twitter account ‘TravellingBlade’ wrote: ‘This is like announcing a new signing for me after how worried I was this morning.’

United supporter Richard Sands added: ‘Loving the new upfront Blades, great connection at the moment between club, manager, players and fans! Thanks for the update guys!’

Craig Shaw added that the video ‘made me cry a little bit’ as fans are desperate to see Fleck remain with the club as transfer deadline day looms on Friday.

Fleck has scored five times for the Blades this season, notching two assists after starting 21 times so far.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in the newly-promoted side’s surprise showing in the top flight as they look to push for European places. They are currently eighth in the table and are just seven points off fourth.

Chris Wilder has been able to depend on Fleck since he joined the club in 2016 on a free transfer.

The midfielder has been at Bramall Lane since their League One days and has been vital in driving them to the top flight. He has also been recognised by earning a call-up to Scotland.

The ex-Rangers player has so far featured 160 times for Sheffield United, scoring 13 goals and adding 41 assists.

Wilder and his players travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday before the winter break begins for the Premier League.