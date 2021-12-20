John Harbaugh Expresses His Opinions On The 2-Point Decision

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the controversial decision to attempt a two-point conversion in the final seconds of a game for the second time this season.

The plan backfired yet again, resulting in a Ravens loss.

Following a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Baltimore decided to line up and go for two with 42 seconds left on the clock.

When backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s pass attempt fell incomplete, the Ravens were still down by one point when an extra point would have tied the game.

Baltimore lost its third game in a row, 31-30, after failing to recover the ball.

Harbaugh, who has been chastised in the past for his aggressive play-calling in such situations, explained that he deliberated long and hard on Sunday night before making his decision.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he understands that many people will disagree with his decision and that he will accept any criticism.

