John Lynch Likes Jimmy Garoppolo’s Negative Tweet, and the NFL World Reacts

The NFL World Reacts To John Lynch Liking Jimmy Garoppolo’s Negative Tweet

On Friday night, NFL fans learned that John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, liked a negative tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo struggled against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Garoppolo threw for 322 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on Thursday night’s game.

He was clearly having trouble getting into a rhythm.

On Friday night, Lynch apologized for liking a negative tweet about Garoppolo.

He claims he liked the post by accident while at mass with his family.

“It appears that I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet while attending Christmas Eve Mass with my family,” Lynch said.

“Never intended to and continue to be a huge fan of Jimmy.

“To everyone, a very Merry Christmas.”

NFL fans, as you might expect, aren’t buying Lynch’s explanation.

An NFL fan responded, “The Immaculate Retraction.”

NFL World Reacts To John Lynch Liking Negative Jimmy Garoppolo Tweet

NFL World Reacts To John Lynch Liking Negative Jimmy Garoppolo Tweet

The Immaculate Retraction https://t.co/gErwGyYZ8X — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 25, 2021

Forgot to switch to the burner https://t.co/jKWynIFwj7 — Ryan Caughill (@RyanCshow_BiB) December 25, 2021