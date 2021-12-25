John Lynch, the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, explains his team’s contentious social media activity.

On Friday night, General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers found himself at the center of a controversy.

He seemed to enjoy a negative tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Leave Jimmy in Nashville,” the tweet that Lynch liked said.

Garoppolo has been consistent for the majority of the 2021 season, but his showing on Thursday night was less than stellar.

He not only threw two interceptions, but he also missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a touchdown that should’ve been a walk-in.

The Titans beat the 49ers 20-17 in the end.

That loss could cost them seeding in the NFC.

