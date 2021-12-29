John Madden’s old interview about concussions has gone viral.

The sports world lost an icon on Tuesday night.

John Madden, the legendary football coach and broadcaster, died at the age of 85.

Madden rose to prominence as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.

The Raiders released a touching statement on Madden’s legacy, as you’d expect.

The Raiders released a statement saying, “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.”

“Few people contributed as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, who had an incalculable impact on the game both on and off the field.”

Several highlights from Madden’s broadcasting career have gained traction on social media since the news of his death broke.

In one clip, he discusses concussion.

In 1993, while calling a Giants-Vikings game, Madden stressed the importance of concussions.

“I believe that if a player has had or is having a concussion, he should not play anymore,” Madden said.

“That does not sit well with me.”

We frequently discuss the archaic nature of boxing.

If a boxer is knocked out, he is not allowed to fight again for another month.

In football, we sometimes say, ‘A guy has a minor concussion, he’ll be back in.’ I’m not sure I’ll ever agree with that.”

