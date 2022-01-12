On the internet, John Mara’s remark about Joe Judge has caused a stir.

The internet has gone crazy over John Mara’s remark about Joe Judge.

Joe Judge, the head coach of the New York Giants, was fired late Tuesday.

It had been a long wait for fans, who had been waiting since December.

Shortly after the decision to release Judge, Giants owner John Mara explained his reasoning for doing so.

In his statement, Mara said, “I said before the season started that when we played our last game of the season, I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed.”

“Unfortunately, I’m not in a position to make that claim, which is why we’ve come to this conclusion.”

Mara addressed the Giants’ future in a press conference less than 24 hours later.

The team is looking for a new head coach and general manager at the moment.

Despite the fact that Judge was fired by the Giants earlier this week, Mara believes he has a lot of potential as a head coach.

That remark, unsurprisingly, drew a lot of attention on social media.