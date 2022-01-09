John Rhys Plumlee, a former quarterback at Ole Miss, has decided to transfer.

Former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has decided to transfer.

Another college football quarterback is on the move, this time south.

John Rhys Plumlee, a former Ole Miss quarterback, announced his transfer to the UCF Knights on Sunday morning.

He announced it on Twitter.

“Go Knights!” reads the caption on the photos.

