John Rhys Plumlee, a former quarterback at Ole Miss, has decided to transfer.

Another college football quarterback is on the move, this time south.
John Rhys Plumlee, a former Ole Miss quarterback, announced his transfer to the UCF Knights on Sunday morning.
He announced it on Twitter.
“Go Knights!” reads the caption on the photos.
Former Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee Announces Transfer
Go Knights! #G10rytoGodpic.twitter.com/p1PQsl70FB
— John Rhys Plumlee (@PlumleeJohn) January 9, 2022
Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee announces he’s transferring to UCF. Plumlee’s got blazing speed… should be an interesting fit in Gus Malzahn’s system.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 9, 2022