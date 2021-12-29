John Terry has returned to Chelsea as an academy coach consultant, three years after leaving for Aston Villa.

John Terry has returned to Chelsea as an academy coach consultant, three years after leaving the club to join Aston Villa.

“John Terry is returning to Cobham to begin a coaching consultancy role at the Chelsea Academy,” Chelsea announced.

“The Blues legend will work with our young players and coaching staff in our youth development program, sharing his vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent stint as Aston Villa’s assistant coach.”

“In addition to on-field coaching, our former club captain will participate in coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor Academy players, and facilitate parent communication.”

“At the beginning of next month, he will begin working part-time in the position.

“This flexibility benefits both John and the Academy because it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills while being used optimally within our development program,” says the Academy.

“We are delighted to welcome John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy,” said Neil Bath, head of youth development.

“John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable to everyone in the building.”

“He’ll be an excellent mentor for our players and a valuable member of our coaching staff.”

We’re eagerly awaiting his arrival.”

