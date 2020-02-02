John Terry receives emotional letter from fan thanking him for sending signed photo in 2015

John Terry has shared a heartwarming letter received from a supporter – which thanks the Chelsea legend for sending a signed photo of support in 2015.

The emotional message explains how the current Aston Villa coach helped with the fan’s recovery from battling cancer.

And enclosed inside the envelope was a £10 note, which the supporter requested be used to buy a pint with – although Terry revealed he will instead donate the money to charity.

Terry revealed on social media that he had sent John Beard, who penned the letter, a simple photo, which included a few words of encouragement and wished him well in his fight against the illness.

‘Today I received this letter from John, which has absolutely made my day,’ the 39-year-old said. ‘Football and the world of sport can be so powerful.’

The fan received Terry’s gift during a point at which he was ‘at his lowest’, having lost five stone in weight in the middle of chemotherapy and radio treatment.

And with the photo now proudly framed in his house, the cancer survivor explained how thankful his family also were for Terry’s selfless act.

But with Terry fully focused on helping his club secure their Premier League status for another season, the former centre back said that the £10 would be given to Make-A-Wish UK.

The Instagram photo generated a overwhelmingly positive reaction from followers.

