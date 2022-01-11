Johnny Manziel Reacts to Alabama’s National Championship Loss

Many people bet on Alabama to win the national championship tonight.

They included Johnny Manziel.

Manziel knows what it’s like to lose to Alabama, but he still believes the Crimson Tide will beat Georgia for the second time this season.

Instead, the Bulldogs triumphed 33-18, ending a four-decade title drought.

As the game progressed, Manziel appeared to admit that he had a feeling his Alabama bet was in jeopardy going into the game, but he couldn’t back off the Tide.

“I was well aware that it was a set-up, but I fell for it anyway.”

“Hats off to Georgia for a fantastic second half,” Manziel said on Twitter.