Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit Has Been Answered By The NFL

Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit Has Been Responded To By The NFL

Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gruden and his legal team claimed that he was “forced to resign” from his position with the Raiders after the NFL allegedly threatened to leak more documents unless he was fired.

The NFL had until today to respond to Gruden’s lawsuit.

And, as expected, the league has denied all of the allegations.

The NFL said in a statement that the case “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action,” and that the records were made public “through no fault of the NFL Parties.”

The NFL claims that even if the documents were leaked, it would not be grounds for legal action.

According to Washington Post NFL insider Mark Maske, “even if the NFL Parties had made the disclosures—which they did not—providing truthful and accurate information to the press cannot constitute intentional interference under settled law.”

The NFL Has Responded To Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit

The NFL Has Responded To Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit