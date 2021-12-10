Jon Jones, a UFC legend, is targeting a return to the cage in April after undergoing an insane body transformation in preparation for his long-awaited heavyweight debut.

Jon Jones, a UFC legend, is planning a comeback to the octagon in April after undergoing an insane body transformation in preparation for his long-awaited heavyweight debut.

Jon Jones, a UFC Hall of Famer, is set to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut in April.

Since his controversial UFC 247 title defense against Dominick Reyes, the former dominant light-heavyweight champion hasn’t entered the octagon.

The former pound-for-pound king has used his time on the sidelines, which has been in part due to a pay dispute with UFC brass, to bulk up in preparation for his long-awaited weight-cut.

After nearly two years on the sidelines, Bones is ready to return to the octagon in the spring.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or in July at International Fight Week,” he told KRQE.

“Those are the two dates I’m thinking about.”

I believe it will come down to who wins the January election between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll go from there.”

Jones, 34, said he’ll be watching the winner of Ngannou vs. Gane’s heavyweight title unification fight in January.

“It’s only a few months away now,” he said, “and I can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January.”

Jones could have fought for the heavyweight title this year if he hadn’t continued to gain weight.

“When I started getting involved with Jon, we needed to, sort of, repair the relationship between him and the UFC,” his advisor, veteran boxing promoter Richard Schaefer, told SunSport recently.

“And I’ve always had a great friendship with Dana White, who is a friend of mine, as well as Hunter Campbell.

As a result, I was able to mend the relationship.

“I was also able to explain to Jon that going on Twitter and having back-and-forth Twitter feuds isn’t conducive to getting a fight done.”

He was also aware of this.

“He got it, and we did it.”

“Then I made tremendous progress in getting the UFC to agree to allow Jon to fight for the UFC heavyweight championship in his next fight.”

“Initially, we planned to launch in November or December.

“However, Jon is very structured in his preparations, similar to the guy behind me here [points to a picture], Bernard Hopkins.”

“So he just felt like he needed a little more time to gain the proper muscle mass.”

“He’s around 260 pounds now, and he’d like to get up to 275.”

“It’s not just about gaining weight; it’s about gaining weight wisely and…

