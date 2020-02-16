Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes both handed 31-day medical suspensions

Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes have both been handed 31-day medical suspensions by UFC following their bruising encounter last weekend.

Jones controversially came out on top after a five-round epic in Houston, holding onto his light-heavyweight belt via a unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

The pair will now be forced to miss the next month, although neither fighter is expected to return to the Octagon until the summer at the earliest.

The same cannot be said for women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who will not be back in action for at least 181 days after being given a ban despite her victory over Katyln Chookagian at Toyota Center.

Jones, meanwhile, has taken to Twitter to hit out at Reyes’ claim that he was robbed by the judges on Saturday night.

‘Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots’ he wrote. ‘I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.

‘Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges.

‘Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. Man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed.

‘When will these young boys start taking responsibility? That’s what’s wrong with boys these days.

‘At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear.

‘Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win.

‘This will probably be one of the only times I defend myself about the fight; just glad it has everyone talking.

‘I don’t think people realise how many ways this has been a blessing for me. Humbling, record-breaking, financially, a new rival, got to bring out the dog. #UFC247 is what it’s all about.’