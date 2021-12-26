Jon Jones criticizes AEW’s ex-WWE star Jake Hager for declining a “once in a lifetime” grappling match.

Jon Jones slams ex-WWE star Jake Hager for declining a “once in a lifetime” grappling match with AEW.

Former WWE star Jake Hager of AEW has been chastised by UFC star Jon Jones for declining a grappling match.

For the Fury Grappling MMA organization, the two men were set to fight in the cage.

Jones, on the other hand, has announced that the fight is off.

“You can’t gloat about declining a wrestling match with the goat,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and now you’re giving interviews about what you would’ve done with it.”

Hager has fought four times for Bellator MMA under the ring name Jack Swagger.

He’s won three times, with the fourth being a no-contest.

Two of the fights ended in submissions, while the other ended in a split decision.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Jones appears to be on his way back to the UFC, albeit in a new weight division.

By the end of 2022, he intends to have the heavyweight title around his waist.

The former 205lb champion is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the division against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight title unification fight next month.

Jones is confident that he will dethrone the winner of UFC 270’s main event, despite having spent nearly two years on the sidelines bulking up.

“I said I’d be the champion in 2022, and I’m going to do it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It feels like I’m moving up three weight classes; going from 205 pounds to 265 pounds is no easy feat.”

“Nothing great happened overnight; I’m patient, and I work hard every day to achieve my objectives.”