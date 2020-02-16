Jon Moss escapes punishment after sensational claim by Dan Gosling that he mocked Bournemouth

Bournemouth were left disappointed on Wednesday night after referee Jon Moss escaped action following sensational claims he mocked and taunted the south-coast club about being in relegation danger.

Midfielder Dan Gosling hit out at official Moss for making what he described as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘sarky’ comments during Bournemouth’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United on Sunday and demanded an apology from the 49 year-old referee.

Gosling’s claims were investigated by the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body in charge of officiating in the top-flight.

But both decided Moss has no case to answer and he avoided any censure while both referee and player will not face any action from the Football Association.

Despite the conclusions reached Bournemouth are firmly backing Gosling and his version of events.

Once the dust settled on Sunday’s Bramall Lane loss, which left Bournemouth 16th and two points outside the bottom three, Gosling stood by his comments prompting the Cherries to ask the authorities to look into them.

An angry Gosling, 30, told the Daily Echo said: ‘The ref didn’t help. Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn’t help as well really. I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.

‘It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments. The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

‘I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player – talking about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you’re having one’, ‘your team’s having one’, this and that and it was very, very disrespectful.

‘[The comments were] During the game, yeah. I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace.’

Officials are connected during matches by a communications system.

Their exchanges are now recorded, primarily for training purposes, before being disposed of after an unspecified period of time.

Moss and his team of officials for the match were all spoken to ascertain their version of events and their conversations reviewed.

Sportsmail understands there was no denial of Gosling’s claims and the 30 year-old also avoided any FA action for what may normally be considered outspoken comments.

But it was also deemed there would be no punishment for Moss either who was, in turn, backed by the Premier League and PGMOL.

The exchanges on the field between Moss and Bournemouth’s players were considered normal and it decided that he was responding to comments made to him during the game.

Moss, who became a Premier League official in 2011 after first refereeing in the Football League in 2005, was taking charge of his first Bournemouth game of the season on Sunday.

The Sunderland-born official, who is now based in West Yorkshire, has refereed 22 games this season.

Moss showed five yellow cards during the game, two to Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset and cautions to Bournemouth trio Simon Francis, Andrew Surman and Callum Wilson.

The Premier League, Bournemouth and FA declined to comment.