Jon Moxley, a.k.a. Dean Ambrose, of AEW, RETURNS to the ring with a victory following his rehab for alcohol abuse.

With a win on Friday night’s episode of Rampage, JON MOXLEY made his return to the All Elite Wrestling ring after rehab.

On November 2, the 36-year-old, real name Jonathan Good, bravely revealed that he was entering rehab for alcohol abuse issues.

For the first time in three months, the former WWE Champion, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, appeared on our television screens on Wednesday, cutting an emotional promo on AEW’s Dynamite.

Now that the hardcore star has celebrated his comeback with a referee stoppage victory over Ethan Page, he appears to be on his way to a thrilling rivalry with another ex-WWE man.

He marched through the crowd after his victory and came face-to-face with Bryan Danielson, who smiled and appeared to congratulate his opponent.

Moxley, on the other hand, ignored him and marched right past him, leaving Danielson smirking.

Moxley debuted in the ring in 2004 and has since won eight world titles.

He is also the first person to hold championships in both the AEW and the NJPW at the same time.

Prior to joining AEW, Moxley was a WWE star who competed under the name Dean Ambrose and was a member of the Shield from 2012 to 2019.

When he’s not in the ring, the former WWE champion can be seen in the movies 12 Rounds and 3: Lockdown.

Renee Paquette, a Canadian-American television personality and host, has been married to Moxley since 2017.

Paquette, 36, is best known for her work with WWE as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer under the name Renee Young.

The pair began dating in 2013, and four years later, on April 9, 2017, they married in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple has one child together, a four-month-old daughter named Nora Murphy Good, who was born during their marriage.

